From Kelly Clarkson to Carrie Underwood and beyond, see which singers have beat thousands of other contenders to win a recording contract on American Idol.
TV
‘American Idol’ Winners Through the Years
17
From Kelly Clarkson to Carrie Underwood and beyond, see which singers have beat thousands of other contenders to win a recording contract on American Idol.
Welcome to In Motion
Bring photos to life with Us Weekly's exciting new mobile experience!
What's In Motion? Tell me more
What's In Motion?Go back
How to Use In Motion
What's In Motion? Tell me more