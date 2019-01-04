Everything Nikki Bella Has Said About Dating After John Cena Split

Starting fresh. Us Weekly broke the news on Thursday, January 3, that Nikki Bella moved on from John Cena to her former Dancing With the Stars partner, Artem Chigvintsev. The new pairing came five months after Bella and Cena called off their engagement and split for good, which the Total Divas star told Us Weekly was “what’s best for me.”

Before the Bella Twins member was ready to give love another shot with the DWTS pro, however, she often opened up about her love life following her split from the Bumblebee actor. Keep scrolling to revisit all of Bella’s quotes about romance and living the single life after she and Cena went their separate ways.