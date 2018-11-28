Introducing … the new Nikki Bella! “Single, no kids, I’m feeling young and fun and free,” Nikki, 35, says in Us Weekly’s exclusive new trailer for season 4 of Total Bellas, in which the release date is announced. During the clip, she and her sister return to the ring, she’s shown working out and punching out Mike “The Miz” Miznanin.

She also meets with Ronda Rousey and perfectly introduces herself. “I’m the Phoenix rising through the fire and ashes,” the model says.

However, she also talks about being solo for the first time in years. Us Weekly broke the news in April that Nikki and wrestler John Cena had called off their engagement and parted after six years together. They briefly reconciled in May before calling it off again – for good – in July.

“I haven’t kissed another guy in nine years,” Nikki tells The Bachelorette alum Peter Kraus, who then leans in to kiss her. Of course, the video stops right before they lock lips.

In October, Kraus stopped into the Us Weekly offices and turned red when a fan pointed out that Nikki follows him on Instagram. “She’s beautiful … I’m turning red,” he told Us, playing coy.

“Going on dates … If anything, this sounds terrible, too easy so finding someone who’s wanting to date me for the right reason is very different,” he added about finding love after The Bachelorette. “Versus like they saw me on a show where it depicted me in a certain way that I’ll even say, I’m not perfectly clean cut. I have my own flaws, they think I’m a certain way that’s putting me in a hole that maybe isn’t fair. … So I rather meet someone just organically.”

Also coming up on Total Bellas season 4, Brie Bella and husband Daniel Bryan come to a decision about expanding their family.

Total Bellas season 4 premieres on E! Sunday, January 13, at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!