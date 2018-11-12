Is Peter Kraus prepared to give Nikki Bella his final rose? The Bachelorette alum blushed when asked about the fellow reality star amid romance buzz.

“She’s beautiful,” Kraus admitted exclusively to Us Weekly last month after a Facebook Live user pointed out that Nikki follows him on Instagram. “I’m turning red.”

In E!’s sneak peek for the upcoming season of the Total Bellas, Brie Bella sets up her twin sister with Kraus following Nikki’s split from fiancé John Cena.

“I feel like, I’m like, 15,” Nikki, 34, says in the clip released on Monday, November 12, before Brie calls Kraus to plan an outing for the pair.

While Nikki later admits she “doesn’t know if she’s ready for this,” the twosome seemingly enjoy red wine and a boat ride together during season 4 of Total Bellas. Kraus also appears to go in for a kiss in the teaser. (It’s unclear when Kraus and Nikki’s date took place.)

Us broke the news in April that Nikki and Cena, 41, called off their wedding after six years together. While the exes briefly reconciled in May, the E! star revealed in July that they broke up for good.

Kraus, meanwhile, competed for Rachel Lindsay’s heart on season 13 of The Bachelorette. While the fan-favorite, who was the runner-up on Lindsay’s season, played coy about his dating life last month, he did reveal to Us that he’s “been searching.”

“Going on dates … If anything, this sounds terrible, too easy so finding someone who’s wanting to date me for the right reason is very different,” Kraus explained to Us in October. “Versus like they saw me on a show where it depicted me in a certain way that I’ll even say, I’m not perfectly clean cut. I have my own flaws, they think I’m a certain way that’s putting me in a hole that maybe isn’t fair. … So I rather meet someone just organically.”

E! has yet to announce a premiere date for season 4 of Total Bellas.

