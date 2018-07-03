Nikki Bella Claims She and John Cena Are ‘Just Friends’ Right Now

Nikki Bella and John Cena are still taking their relationship day by day.

“Right now, we’re just friends. We are both working on each other and trying to work on us, and we talk every day,” Nikki explained on The Bella Twins latest vlog on the YouTube channel she shares with her sister, Brie.

“He is not only my best friend, but he truly is one of the best people I have ever met, and he has patience with me and he has really taught me a lot over the last few months,” the 34-year-old WWE diva continued. “I think one of those things is an inner strength that I thought I had, but didn’t realize how strong I had it.”

After Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Nikki and Cena had called off their wedding in April, an insider close to the pair told Us last month that they are “working on their relationship day by day.”

“There has been no discussion about a wedding. They’re not officially engaged again,” the insider told Us. “There’s nothing going on more than them trying to figure out their situation.”

Nikki explained on the vlog that while Cena is in China filming a movie, the pair are taking time “to see what we really want for the future.”

“I don’t want to be someone who has a divorce, or who has kids and gets a divorce,” she said. “I truly want to walk down that aisle, I want to give my vows and I want this to be one time.”

The E! star added that she is “beyond grateful” for Cena, whom she called an “amazing man.”

“[He] is staying by my side and helping me fight through those issues,” Nikki said. “And helping me become just an even better person, and even stronger.”

The fallout of Nikki and Cena’s relationship is currently playing out on Total Bellas. In a clip from the upcoming Sunday, July 8, episode of the reality series, Brie told that camera that her sister is “not having fun” planning her nuptials to Cena after the duo briefly reconciled.

