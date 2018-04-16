Before Nikki Bella and John Cena announced on Sunday, April 15, that they had called it quits, they spent six years raving about each other. After being friends for years, the WWE Superstars began dating in 2012. Five years later, he proposed during the live broadcast of Wrestlemania 33 in April 2017, telling the world that he had been waiting for a very long time to ask for her hand in marriage. Cena, 40, and Bella, 34, were set to tie the knot on May 5 in Mexico.

On Sunday, Us Weekly was the first to report that the pair had ended their engagement. “While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another,” the former couple said. “We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.”

Scroll through the gallery to relive some of their best quotes about each other.