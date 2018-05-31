Distance makes the heart grow fonder! Just a month and a half after calling off their engagement, Nikki Bella and John Cena are back together, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal. The break was good for the pair, a source tells us, for Bella especially.

“Nikki called off the wedding earlier this month so she could have more time to make a decision with what she wanted in life,” an insider close to the pair tells Us. “Calling off the wedding was the right decision at the moment and their relationship only grew from it. It didn’t mean that any love was lost, or that they lost any feelings for one another, but they both have realized that they love each other and want to be with one another.”

The pair’s relationship has been up and down since last year, multiple sources confirm, much of which is shown during the current season of Total Bellas. During the Sunday, June 3, episode, Bella, 34, calls off the wedding – the scene was shot in January. They got back together following that short separation, only to split again a few months later.

Us Weekly broke the news on April 15 that the couple had parted ways after six years together. “While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another,” the couple told Us at the time.

For years, Cena, 41, had been very vocal about not wanting children – something Bella really wanted. The issue contributed to their split, but after she pulled the plug, he had a change of heart. On May 14, Cena appeared on the Today show and revealed he wanted to “be the father of her children,” something that shocked Bella. She admitted in an interview that same day she was “speechless” by his confession.

Just five days later, the pair were spotted walking together in San Diego.

