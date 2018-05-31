Talk about an awkward run-in. After deciding to call off their wedding, Nikki Bella and John Cena agreed to give each other space – but working together doesn’t make that easy. While backstage at the taping of WWE’s Raw 25th anniversary event, the formerly engaged couple see each other for the first time since their decision to spend time apart.

Nikki, 34, greets Cena, 41, with a big hug in a new sneak peek of the Sunday, June 3, episode of Total Bellas. “I’m trying to do my part,” he says after the hug. She responds, “You didn’t even call or text me yesterday.”

“I’m supposed to stay away from you,” a very quiet and seemingly sad Cena says. “It’s taking every fiber of my being not to text or call you. I’m just trying to do the right thing. I mean it.”

He then can’t help but admit he misses her. She quickly replies, “I miss you, too.”

During her confessional, the WWE superstar admits that seeing him makes her very overwhelmed.

“John, I mean he’s like a frickin’ magnet to me and it’s like my heart sinks so deep into my stomach,” Nikki says. “Like I feel like I don’t even know how to breathe as if my lungs are filled with fluid.”

Earlier in the episode, she opened up to her mom and sister, Brie Bella, about the decision to call off the wedding. Brie tells Nikki that she’s worried Cena will regret his decision to separate due to not wanting children.

“That’s what makes me sad ‘cause John feels like a brother and I hate thinking in my head that he’s gonna be alone,” Brie tells her sister in a different clip. “John is just such a good man and you guys were such a great couple. It makes me sad that’s the one thing, but it’s such a big thing.”

Through tears, Nikki reveals a text John cent her earlier that day: “He goes, ‘The day you become a mom and look at your baby, I’m expecting to get the first ‘thank you’ text. But it’s like, I wanted him to be the father of my kids.”

Us Weekly broke the news in April that after six years ago, the couple had ended their relationship.

Total Bellas airs on E! Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

