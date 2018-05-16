Not buying it? Nikki Bella is unsure if her ex-fiancé, John Cena, really wants to have kids with her.

“Nikki isn’t surprised that John is publicly saying that he wants to get back together with her but she has been shocked that he is saying he now wants to have kids, with her!” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Nikki had been very open with John about wanting to have kids, but he had always resisted.”

After Cena claimed in an interview on the Today show earlier this week that he had a change of heart about having children, Bella doesn’t know what to think. “Having kids and a family is extremely important for Nikki, and she is concerned that John is only saying he wants to have kids to get her back,” the source adds. “She wants to make sure that John isn’t going to resent her if they do get back together and do have kids.”

The source says the Total Bellas star, 34, has had a tough time since her breakup from the 41-year-old WWE star, which the former couple of six years announced exclusively to Us Weekly on April 15: “The time apart has been incredibly hard for Nikki, but she really is taking the time to figure out if John is meant to be her forever.”

Cena declared during a Monday, May 14, interview on Today that he did want to have kids with Bella after the pair called off their wedding in part because of this point of contention. “I love her. I want to be with her. I want to make her my wife. I want to be the father of her children. I just want us to work,” he said. Bella was “speechless” when confronted with the news of Cena’s 180 later that day.

The Blockers star was open since the beginning of his relationship with the reality personality about not wanting to have children. However, Bella told her fiancé she did want kids. Time apart and busy schedules also contributed to the couple’s demise.

With reporting by Jennifer Heger

