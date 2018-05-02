Roll out the red carpet! Teachers are the real stars in your life. This May, celebrate Teacher Appreciation Month with SONIC Drive-in! SONIC is giving $1 million to classroom projects created by public school teachers all across the country to say a heartfelt thank you for their amazing work!

From long hours after school to spending their own money on books, pencils, and other essential supplies, teachers make a real difference in all of our lives. SONIC’s #ThanksTeach effort shines a spotlight on those incredible heroes who don’t always get recognized. They may not go to awards shows, but they do amazing things in their classrooms every day!

How can you show you care? Get in on the action by thanking a teacher who’s made a difference in your life. Share your story by saying #ThanksTeach on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. You can also make a fun video on Facebook with a special augmented reality camera effect, easily accessible through your phone camera on Facebook. Just smile into your phone’s camera and watch the screen spring into action. It’s an easy — and fun! — way to show you’re their biggest fan.

Plus, you can follow the hashtag #ThanksTeach for stories of real-life teachers doing extraordinary work with their students. All month long, SONIC will celebrate super inspirational teachers who have left an impression on their students in big ways and small.

The #ThanksTeach campaign is part of SONIC’s Limeades for Learning program, which has donated $9.7 million to public school teachers’ ideas since 2009. SONIC’s support has made thousands of classroom projects a reality — and helped countless kids. Finally, teachers can feel like the stars they are!