She doesn’t have words for what she’s feeling. Nikki Bella was caught off-guard during a Monday, May 14, interview with Extra when she was asked about the interview her ex-fiancé John Cena had done hours earlier on the Today show.

When the outlet asked the 34-year-old Total Bellas star if she had seen the heart-wrenching interview he gave to Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb, she responded, “Oh, my god, no,” before the interviewer read an excerpt from the segment that included the revelation that the 41-year-old Blockers star wants to “be the father of her children.”

Bella responded, “Wow, well, I’m speechless. Um, yeah, that’s crazy. Yeah.” She then reflected on this season of the E! reality show being the best one yet, before she elaborated on her broken engagement.

“I didn’t think cold feet and all of that type of stuff existed, but it exists,” she said. “I have hope and I’m just at a point in my life where I feel like I kind’ve lost me, and I want to find me and work on me.”

She noted that she just wants “John and I both to live happily ever after, whether it’s together or separate.” Bella added that the day she says her vows she wants to “say them once and I want to fully mean them.”

The professional wrestler continued: “That’s what made me hesitant, is ‘am I ready to say these vows?’”

In the interview with Gifford and Kotb, Cena opened up about his heartbreak over Bella’s decision to call it quits on their engagement just three weeks before they were set to say “I do.” He said he wants to have children with her — something he’s been vocal about not wanting for years.

“I still love Nicole, I would love to marry Nicole, I still would love to have a family with Nicole,” the WWE champ said. “It was an unfortunate set of circumstances where our relationship ended.”

