John Cena and Nikki Bella crushed the hearts of fans everywhere on April 15 when the pair told Us Weekly exclusively that they were ending their engagement after six years of dating.

“While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another,” the former flames, who got engaged during Wrestlemania 33 in April 2017, announced in a statement. “We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.”

Following the news, Cena — who once admitted he and his fianceé would go months without seeing each other — took to social media several times to express himself after the breakup. A day after announcing their split, the WWE star tweeted, “Hardship, loss, and humility are extremely difficult waters to navigate, but perseverance thru them builds a strength to withstand anything life throws your way.”

Meanwhile, the Total Bellas star shared her own inspirational message on April 21 that read, “Courage is the power to let go of the familiar.” She captioned it with a yellow heart emoji.

All hope is not lost, however. One month after calling off their wedding, Cena and Bella were spotted taking a stroll together in San Diego on Saturday, May 19. A source also told Us in April that “they could get back together in a year.”

While time will tell, Cena and Bella have been open and honest about their feelings amid ending their engagement. Scroll through to see what they’ve said!