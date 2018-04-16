Distance doesn’t always make the heart grow fonder. Just one month before their split, John Cena spoke to Us Weekly about his relationship with Nikki Bella and admitted that they were constantly working on their relationship because they were rarely together.

“Anytime I get upset, I always just realize that I can’t live without her and I love her and that’s why I cave in on a lot of stuff. It takes being able to mesh two lives,” he told Us in March. “She’s super busy and sometimes we don’t see each other for months at a time, but when we do see each other, it’s our time and it’s our time together. I think, for now at least, that is certainly what’s making this work.”

Cena, 40, and Bella, 34, began dating in 2012 and got engaged in April 2017. The former couple announced on Sunday, April 15, that they were separating. They had been set to tie the knot on May 5 in Mexico. While promoting the Kids’ Choice Awards, which Cena hosted, he told Us that that their relationship was not always smooth sailing.

“Relationships are hard, don’t ever think that love is easy. Love is beautiful but we’ve had to come to the realization being together for five years that love is not easy and we work every day on us,” he told Us. “We have our problems just like everybody else. Some of our problems are very public, some of them aren’t. But we work every day on us.”

Following the split, an insider close to the couple told Us that it was Bella who ended the relationship, as she was not happy with some of the interviews he had given while promoting Blockers. “She’s in a place where she’s just exhausted by some of the things going on in the relationship. John is the love of her life [and] she adores him,” the source noted. “They still speak. It’s just very hard. But right now, she has to focus on herself.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!