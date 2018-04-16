Nikki Bella was the one to throw in the towel when it came to her relationship with John Cena, an insider close to the couple reveals to Us Weekly exclusively.

“The things he’s been saying on television and in the press recently hurt Nikki,” the insider tells Us about why Bella, 34, ultimately ended her six-year relationship with Cena, 40. “John is a mess” because of the split, the source continued, and noted that while Bella isn’t happy, “she is not devastated.”

“She’s in a place where she’s just exhausted by some of the things going on in the relationship. John is the love of her life [and] she adores him. They still speak. It’s just very hard. But right now, she has to focus on herself,” the insider continues.

As Us Weekly was first to report, the couple, who got engaged in April 2017, announced their split on Sunday, April 15. “While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another,” the former couple told Us in a statement. “We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.”

The WWE stars’ personalities were also very different, which ultimately pulled them apart. While Cena is shy and introverted, he’s very guarded, the insider notes. “Right now, Nikki has to find Nikki. She’s in a great place with her career, has an amazing family who will be with her through this entire journey, and she needs some time to figure It all out.”

Following the announcement, Cena took to Instagram to post a meme that read, “Worst day ever!” He also shared a telling quote from poet Walt Whitman on Saturday, April 14: “We were together. I forget the rest.”

Bella and Cena’s wedding was set to take place on May 5.

