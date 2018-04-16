Nikki Bella Gushed Over John Cena’s Proposal One Week Before Split

Nikki Bella gushed over John Cena’s wedding proposal just one week before the couple announced that they were calling off their engagement.

Last week, the 34-year-old shared an animated reenactment of Cena, 40, popping the question in an Instagram clip.

“Omg love this! lol I can’t believe this was last year at WrestleMania!” she captioned on Sunday, April 8. “What a moment, still get chills and tears every time. Honestly feel like the luckiest girl in the world.”

Days later, however, the pair would confirm their split exclusively to Us Weekly. “While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another,” the stars told Us in a statement. “We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.”

Bella and Cena began dating in 2012 and were last seen in public together at Wrestlemania 34. Bella also recently attended the premiere of Cena’s film Blockers on April 4.

“Such a fun night at the @blockersmovie premiere with my Love! Absolutely love this fun, one of the funniest movies I have seen in such a long time!” she captioned a pic of the two on the red carpet at the time. “Just so incredibly proud of you @johncena You’re so amazingly talented and humble, can’t wait for the world to see how funny you are!”

