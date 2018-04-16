John Cena Posts Sad Message After Split With Nikki Bella: ‘Worst Day Ever’

John Cena posted a message on Instagram shortly after announcing his split from fiancée Nikki Bella on Sunday, April 15.

The WWE wrestling champ, 40, shared a pic of The Simpsons‘ Comic Book Guy character along with the words “Worst Day Ever.”

Earlier on Sunday he tweeted an inspiring quote from Walt Whitman: “Keep your face always toward the sunshine — and shadows will fall behind you.”

“Anybody feeling down, check out #WaltWhitman has always been a helpful voice in times of crisis. Beautifully wild thinker, and was certainly onto something with ideas like these.”

As Us Weekly exclusively reported on Sunday, Cena and Bella, 34, called it quits after six years together.

“While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another,” the couple told Us in a statement. “We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.”

The Blockers star and Bella began dating in 2012 and Cena proposed to the Total Divas star one year ago at Wrestlemania 33.

Bella celebrated her nine-day bachelorette party in Paris last month and the American Grit host told Us that she was supervising the wedding planning.

“I’m kind of the assistant principal and she’s the principal,” he said, adding that it was her choice whether they would write their own vows or have their wedding televised.

Cena also admitted to Us last month that “relationships are hard.”

“Don’t ever think that love is easy,” he continued. “Love is beautiful, but we’ve had to come to the realization after being together for five years that love is not easy. We work every day on us. We have our problems just like everybody else. Some of our problems are very public, some of them aren’t. But we work every day on us. Anytime I get upset, I always just realize that I can’t live without her and I love her and that’s why I cave in on a lot of stuff.”

