John Cena is having trouble coming to terms with his recent split from his fiancée, Nikki Bella.

“It sucks,” the WWE star, 41, told Entertainment Tonight while attending Paramount’s presentation during CinemaCon 2018 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 25. “There’s no other way to say [it]. I love Nicole with all my heart, and that’s that.”

As previously reported, the former couple — who began dating in 2012 and became engaged on live TV at Wrestlemania 33 in April 2017 — broke the news of their separation to Us Weekly exclusively on April 15.

“While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another,” they said in a joint statement. “We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.”

A source close to the fellow wrestlers later told Us exclusively that Bella, 34, was the one who called off the engagement. “She’s in a place where she’s just exhausted by some of the things going on in the relationship,” the insider said. “John is the love of her life [and] she adores him. They still speak. It’s just very hard. But right now, she has to focus on herself.”

But Cena and Bella’s romance may not be over just yet. “They could get back together in a year,” another source told Us exclusively. “She’s in a great place with her career, but needs some time to figure everything out.”

Despite the breakup, the YouTube personality’s twin sister and fellow wrestler, Brie Bella, still sees Cena as a brother. “He will always be family,” Brie, 34, told Us exclusively at the Rosé Parté at the Nirvana Food and Wine Festival in Paradise Valley, Arizona, on Saturday, April 21. “I will never let anyone bash him or bring him down because he’s an extremely good man.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!