Brie Bella still considers John Cena a part of her family even though his engagement to her twin sister, Nikki Bella, is over.

Brie, 34, spoke to Us Weekly exclusively at the Rosé Parté at the Nirvana Food and Wine Festival in Paradise Valley, Arizona on Saturday, April 21, which was Nikki’s first public appearance since announcing her breakup with the WWE champion. After the pair announced their split on April 15, a report claimed that Brie wanted “to kill” Cena but she denied it on Snapchat and she told Us that she still considers him family.

“John and Nicole don’t talk about what’s going on and they want their privacy, which I completely respect. But when my name got pulled into it, I was kinda like, alright. Wait a second. I will acknowledge this,” she said. “I love John like a brother. He will always be family. I will never let anyone bash him or bring him down because he’s an extremely good man and what he and my sister wanted, that’s between them.”

She added: “He will always be family and he knows that. I will always call him, the one thing is he always gave me great advice and he gave my husband great advice. We’ll always keep that.”

The E! personality said she will also continue to support her sister during this difficult time. “We were together since the womb, and she’s always been the bone of my back,” she told Us. “She’s been my biggest cheerleader and I’m the same with her. Through the good times we high five each other and through the bad times we’re the shoulder to cry on.”

“Nikki’s always looked at life, you know, good or bad you just roll with it,” she continued. “She is called ‘Fearless Nikki’ for a reason, and that’s what you see today. She has a brave face on, she’s fearless and that’s why we all love her.”

The Total Divas star also spoke to Us about whether she believes the pair will get back together in the future. “I’m extremely spiritual, so if it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be,” she said. “Their souls will come back and I think sometimes people can separate and come back or sometimes you separate and realize that life should be different. I always think when two people are good people, Nikki’s a great person and John’s a great person, you always want to see two people together. But other than that I think everyone just supports whatever decisions they make.”

The couple went their separate ways just a month before their wedding, which was set to take place in Mexico. A source recently told Us that the pair, who were together for six years, “could get back together in a year,” saying that Nikki “needs some time to figure everything out.”

