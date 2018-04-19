Brie Bella Breaks Silence on Nikki Bella, John Cena’s Split

She’s got her sister’s back — and his. Brie Bella has broken her silence following Nikki Bella’s split from John Cena on Wednesday, April 18.

“He’ll always be family. My heart is hurting for he and my sister #Truth,” Brie wrote via Snapchat.

Brie, 34, spoke out after a report claimed that she wanted “to kill” Cena because she was so upset about the breakup, which happened weeks before the couple were set to tie the knot.

“I’d never say this and I’ll always love @johncena like a brother,” she continued. “False!!”

Nikki, 34, and the Blockers actor, 40, exclusively confirmed to Us Weekly on April 15 that they were ending their six-year relationship. “While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another,” the former couple told Us in a statement. “We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.”

Still, a source tells Us that the pair could get back together one day. “Nikki hit a point where she was just exhausted by the relationship. She’s sad but not devastated,” the insider explained. “She’s in a great place with her career, but needs some time to figure everything out.”

The source added: “John is one of the loveliest people, but he is not open-minded. He’s controlling about everything in his life … Work always comes first … John puts a lot before Nikki.”

Since the split, Cena has been sharing some emotional messages on social media. On Tuesday, he posted a quote from Kwame Floyd that read: “It’s not what you go through that defines you; you can’t help that. It’s what you do AFTER you’ve gone through it that really tests who you are.”

