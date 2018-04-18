John Cena and Nikki Bella exclusively announced their split to Us Weekly less than a month before they were set to say “I do” in Mexico, but is it truly over between the professional wresters? A source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly that “they could get back together in a year.”

“Nikki hit a point where she was just exhausted by the relationship,” the source explains. “She’s sad but not devastated.” Instead, she’s working on herself. “She’s in a great place with her career,” adds the insider, “but needs some time to figure everything out.”

“John is one of the loveliest people, but he is not open-minded,” the source continues. “He’s controlling about everything in his life … Work always comes first … John puts a lot before Nikki.”

Cena, 41, and Bella, 34, started dating in 2012 and got engaged in April 2017 at Wrestlemania 33. After chronicling their relationship and Bella’s desire to get married on E!’s Total Divas and Total Bellas, fans were shocked when they announced their decision to called it quits on April 15.

“While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another,” the former couple told Us in a statement. “We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.”

Since announcing the split, the E! reality star has stayed quiet online. The Blockers star, meanwhile, has shared multiple emotional messages on social media including a quote from Kwame Floyd that reads, “It’s not what you go through that defines you; you can’t help that. It’s what you do AFTER you’ve gone through it that really tests who you are.”

Cena also wrote about loss on Monday via Twitter.

“Hardship, loss, and humility are extremely difficult waters to navigate. But perseverance thru them builds a strength to withstand anything life throws your way,” he tweeted.

For more on Cena and Bella’s split, pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly on newsstands now.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!