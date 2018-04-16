John Cena has always focused on the positive and inspirational side of things and it’s no different when it comes to his break up from Nikki Bella. The WWE champ, 40, tweeted on Monday, April 16, just hours after the news broke that the couple had ended their relationship after six years.

“Hardship, loss, and humility are extremely difficult waters to navigate, but perseverance thru them builds a strength to withstand anything life throws your way,” Cena wrote.

Cena has been very vocal on social media, also posting a meme on Instagram that read, “Worst day ever!” On Saturday, April 14, he tweeted, “We all have good and bad days. No one is perfect, but if you happen to do something to make someone feel bad, TAKE ACCOUNTABILITY for your actions, APOLOGIZE, and ASK FORGIVENESS.”

We all have good and bad days. No one is perfect, but if you happen to do something to make someone feel bad, TAKE ACCOUNTABILITY for your actions, APOLOGIZE, and ASK FORGIVENESS. — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 14, 2018

As Us Weekly first reported, the estranged couple announced that they were ending their engagement on Monday night, sharing the following statement: “While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.”

The pair began dating in 2012 and got engaged in April 2017. Last month, Cena admitted to Us Weekly exclusively that with their busy schedules, their relationship takes a lot of work.

“Relationships are hard. Don’t ever think that love is easy. Love is beautiful, but we’ve had to come to the realization after being together for five years that love is not easy,” Cena told Us last month. “We work every day on us. We have our problems just like everybody else. Some of our problems are very public, some of them aren’t. But we work every day on us.”

