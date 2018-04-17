Nikki Bella pictured herself pushing a stroller with her now ex-fiance John Cena. But the fellow wrestler was clear that kids were not in the cards.

“It’s taken a lot of therapy to be OK with knowing I won’t be a mom,” Bella, 34, told Us Weekly in December. “I’m not going to lie, there are times when I still pray that one day he’ll change his mind. But as of now, no family.”

It seems her praying paid off. While promoting Blockers earlier this month, the 40-year-old actor, was asked if playing a dad in the comedy had changed his stance on having children. “It has. It has,” he told New York Live TV. “Because you can’t ever plan for it. You can’t ever do it exactly right.”

That same month, the WWE star was beginning to imagine what fatherhood would look like for him. “I will want to know what they’re going through so I can be like, ‘Hey, one time, this happened to me and this is how I messed up. Don’t let that happen,’” he told Us. “I’ll also be protective because I can see the forest through the trees and be like, ‘You’re doing it wrong.’ But that’s so going to backfire!”

But perhaps it was just too late. Bella and Cena revealed to Us Weekly on Sunday, April 15, that after six years together they were ending their engagement. The couple were planning to tie the knot in Mexico on May 5.

Babies weren’t the only point of tension in their relationship. In March, Cena revealed to Us that he and the Total Divas star often went months without seeing one another because of their jam-packed schedules.

“I would never ever want Nicole to be in a position where she says, ‘I’m holding you back from doing this because I feel it’s wrong for us.’ And I would never say that to her,” he mused. But at the time he seemed optimistic that they were in it for the long haul. “When we do see each other, it’s our time together. I think, for now at least, that is certainly what’s making this work.”

In a statement on Sunday the former couple called their decision to part ways “a difficult one.”

