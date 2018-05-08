Breaking her silence. For the first time since her split from fiancé John Cena, Nikki Bella posted a YouTube video to the account she shares with her twin sister on Tuesday, May 8. Titled “NIKKI IS BACK! (and living with the Danielsons?!),” the Total Bellas star gives an update on how she’s doing while staying with sister Brie Bella and her husband Bryan Danielson.

“I’ve been staying at Brie’s. I know you all know why,” she said. “I’ve kinda been MIA. I’ve kinda been hiding out. I wanted to reach out to you all and thank you all for your love and support, I can’t tell you how much it’s meant to me, especially through a difficult time.”

At the end of the video, she reiterated to fans how thankful she is and plugs the new season of Total Bellas, which will include some ups and downs of their relationship. “It’s a really good season, it’s gonna be a very tough one for me to watch, but hey, that’s life, right?” she said. “Thank you all for your love and support with all of that. It’s been a tough time, but that we can save for another vlog. We won’t get that right now!”

Us Weekly broke the news on April 15 that Bella, 34, and Cena, 40, were ending their six-year relationship because they weren’t in the same place. She felt “exhausted by some of the things going on in the relationship,” a source told Us at the time, noting that the pro wrestler is the “love of her life,” but she needed to focus on herself.

“While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another,” the former couple, who got engaged in April 2017 at Wrestlemania, told Us in a statement at the time. “We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.”

