Heartbreaking. Nikki Bella’s desire to have children might be what came between her and ex-fiancé John Cena, as seen in a tear-filled clip from the new season of Total Bellas.

In a new trailer for the upcoming season of her E! show, the couple are seen having a serious conversation. In the clip, Bella, 34, is crying while the former couple discuss her wanting to be a mother.

“I’ll never force you not to be a mom,” Cena, 40, tells her.

She responds: “I thought I could really sacrifice that but I just can’t.”

Cena then says: “I’m not sure we should go through with this.”

The Total Divas star is also seen carrying her sister Brie Bella’s baby daughter, 11-month-old Birdie, and trying on a wedding dress during the preview. The WWE champion and Bella told Us Weekly in an exclusive statement last month that they were calling off their wedding, after getting engaged on live TV during Wrestlemania 33 a year before.

“While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another,” they said in a joint statement to Us. “We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.”

The former couple both posted cryptic messages on what would’ve been their wedding weekend. She shared an inspirational Instagram message the night before their nuptials, which were set to take place in Mexico on Saturday, May 5. The post read: “Chin up princess or the crown slips.”

The Blockers star also tweeted about moving forward on Saturday: “If you choose to keep moving, no matter how low the road takes you, it will eventually begin to climb back up. #NeverGiveUp.”

A source recently told Us that there’s hope that the pair, who called it quits after six years together, could reunite down the line. “They could get back together in a year,” the insider told Us. “She’s in a great place with her career, but needs some time to figure everything out.”

Season 3 of Total Bellas premieres on E! on Sunday, May 20, at 9 p.m. ET.

