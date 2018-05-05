Heads held high. Nikki Bella and John Cena are staying hopeful on what was supposed to be their wedding weekend.

The former couple, who announced their split in April, were set to tie the knot in Mexico on Saturday, May 5. The duo posted inspirational posts on social media ahead of what would have been their wedding day.

The Total Divas star, 34, shared a text post on Instagram on Friday, May 4, which said: “Chin up princess or the crown slips.”

The WWE champion, 40, tweeted on Saturday, writing: “If you choose to keep moving, no matter how low the road takes you, it will eventually begin to climb back up. #NeverGiveUp.”

He also posted a cryptic Instagram photo of the book cover for Day Zero by Kresley Cole on Saturday without an explanation.

As previously reported, the former couple, who started dating in 2012, announced their split exclusively to Us Weekly last month. “While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another,” they said in a statement. “We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.”

Cena has since been open about the split. “It sucks,” the Blockers star told Entertainment Tonight. “There’s no other way to say [it]. I love Nicole with all my heart, and that’s that.”

While she has been sharing uplifting messages on Instagram, an insider told Us Weekly that it was Bella who called off the wedding. “She’s in a place where she’s just exhausted by some of the things going on in the relationship,” the source said. “John is the love of her life [and] she adores him. They still speak. It’s just very hard. But right now, she has to focus on herself.”

Another source also told Us that there’s a chance for a reconciliation between them. “They could get back together in a year,” the source said. “She’s in a great place with her career, but needs some time to figure everything out.”

