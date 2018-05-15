Hoping for a reconciliation? Nikki Bella spoke candidly about her post-split feelings towards ex-fiance John Cena during a Monday, May 14, interview with Entertainment Tonight where she shared whether she thinks they’ll someday end up together.

The 34-year-old Total Bellas star told the outlet that she has “good days and bad days” before gushing over the 41-year-old WWE superstar.

“John is such an amazing man. He really is the love of my life,” she added. “I truly hope one day that we can work it out and get back together. I think there is hope.”

She continued: “I just want us both to live the rest of our lives happy. Hopefully that’s together, maybe it’s not. Right now I’m just focusing on me. I think I kind of lost me and now I want to find me, so that’s my goal.”

Bella’s comments came on the heels of a Today show interview that Cena had done earlier that same day where he revealed that he wants to “be the father of her children,” something he’s long had different thoughts about.

“I still love Nicole, I would love to marry Nicole, I still would love to have a family with Nicole,” Cena told Today show cohosts Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb. “It was an unfortunate set of circumstances where our relationship ended.”

Us Weekly exclusively broke the news on April 15 that the pair split, just three weeks before they were set to tie the knot. A source close to the couple later revealed to Us Weekly that it was Bella who called it quits on their relationship of more than six years.

“She’s in a place where she’s just exhausted by some of the things going on in the relationship,” the source told Us. “John is the love of her life [and] she adores him. They still speak. It’s just very hard. But right now, she has to focus on herself.”

As for their living arrangements, an insider told Us that Bella is still “spending nights” with her former beau. “Nikki hasn’t moved out of John’s apartment, even though she very much wanted to after the wedding was called off,” the insider said earlier this month, noting that Cena “doesn’t want her to have to deal with moving after everything they have been through as a couple.”

