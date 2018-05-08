Nikki Bella Still ‘Spending Nights’ With John Cena at His Home

Nikki Bella may be living at her sister Brie Bella’s house, but she is still “spending nights” with ex-fiancé John Cena at his apartment, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Nikki hasn’t moved out of John’s apartment, even though she very much wanted to after the wedding was called off,” the source tells Us, adding that Cena “doesn’t want her to have to deal with moving after everything they have been through as a couple.”

Nikki, 34, revealed in a YouTube video on Tuesday, May 8, that she was staying with Brie and her husband, Bryan Danielson.

“I’ve kinda been MIA. I’ve kinda been hiding out,” the Total Divas star told fans in the video. “I wanted to reach out to you all and thank you all for your love and support, I can’t tell you how much it’s meant to me, especially through a difficult time.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed on April 15 that Nikki and Cena, 40, had called off their engagement after six years together. “While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another,” they told Us in a statement at the time. “We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.”

The source told Us that the reality TV personality is “very supportive” of Cena, but starting a family and having kids is “at odds” with the wrestler-turned-actor’s “attention” to his career.

Another source told Us last month that the duo “could get back together in a year.”

Nikki, who got emotional in the trailer for the upcoming season of Total Bellas, also teased how the relationship drama will play out on the series.

“It’s a really good season, it’s gonna be a very tough one for me to watch, but hey, that’s life, right?” Nikki said on Tuesday. “Thank you all for your love and support with all of that. It’s been a tough time, but that we can save for another vlog. We won’t get that right now!”

With reporting by Jennifer Heger

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!