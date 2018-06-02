A happy ending! John Cena and Nikki Bella posted encouraging messages on social media following the news of their reconciliation less than two months after they called off their wedding in April.

Bella, 34, shared an Instagram text post on Friday, June 1, that read: “Storms don’t last forever.”

Meanwhile, the WWE champion shared some wisdom on Twitter about accountability following the reconciliation news. “Being accountable is a great way to face who you are,” Cena, 41, tweeted Friday. “We often speak of aspiration and quickly point out the faults of others, yet fail to heed our words or be brave enough to be accountable for our own faults.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed on Thursday, May 31, that the couple had rekindled their romance just six weeks after calling off their engagement. A source told Us that spending some time apart was beneficial for both of the wrestlers.

Bella pulled the plug on their marriage plans “so she could have more time to make a decision with what she wanted in life,” an insider close to the pair told Us. “Calling off the wedding was the right decision at the moment and their relationship only grew from it. It didn’t mean that any love was lost, or that they lost any feelings for one another, but they both have realized that they love each other and want to be with one another.”

A rep for the couple also released a statement to Us on Friday about their reunion. “Nikki and John are working on their relationship and taking it day by day. They appreciate all of their fans and their continued support,” the statement read.

Us Weekly broke the news about their split on April 15. “While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another,” the couple, who dated for six years, told Us in a statement. Their decision to cancel their wedding was documented on Total Bellas, and in the upcoming Sunday, June 3, episode, Bella decides not to marry Cena.

Their split came after she told her fiancé that she wanted to become a mom in the future. Cena, who has been vocal about not wanting children, suggested that they shouldn’t go through with their wedding plans. After their breakup, he appeared on the Today show and seemed to have changed his mind about fatherhood, saying he still wanted to marry the reality TV star and wanted to have a family with her.

