Nikki Bella leans on her mother, Kathy Colace, and twin sister, Brie Bella, for support the morning after calling off her wedding to John Cena in a sneak peek of the Sunday, June 3, episode of Total Bellas.

“I’m giving John a few days of space, so it’ll be nice once we talk but it’s weird not talking,” the pro wrestler, 34, tells her family. “I feel like such a huge piece is just missing from me. It was just weird … first morning in six years not to talk to him, you know? ‘Cause even when we were apart, we still talked.”

Brie, 34, says in a confessional that she woke up to “about 15 text messages” from her sister. “Instantly, I got knots in my stomach,” she says. “I’m like, this can’t be good. … Right now more than ever, it is so important for my family to be there for Nicole. It kills me because I know right now her heart is crushed. It’s broken into a million pieces.”

After Nikki notes that her house is filled with memories of Cena, 41, Brie becomes emotional over the thought of not seeing him anymore.

“I just don’t want him to be lonely. And I don’t want him to regret not being a dad,” she tells Nikki, referencing how the WWE wrestler didn’t want to have children. “That’s what makes me sad ‘cause John feels like a brother and I hate thinking in my head that he’s gonna be alone. … John is just such a good man and you guys were such a great couple. It makes me sad that’s the one thing, but it’s such a big thing.”

Nikki then reveals that Cena sent her a text to say he’d support her decision to have kids one day with another man. “He goes, ‘The day you become a mom and look at your baby, I’m expecting to get the first ‘thank you’ text,” he says. “But it’s like, I wanted him to be the father of my kids.”

The former couple told Us Weekly exclusively in April that they had split after six years together. “While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another,” they said in a statement at the time. “We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.”

Cena said on the Today show on May 14 that he still “would love to marry Nicole” and “have a family” together. Later that day, Nikki told Extra that she was “speechless” after watching his interview.

The exes have since been spotted together and have continued to speak about the future of their relationship in various interviews. A source recently told Us exclusively, “They could get back together in a year.”

Total Bellas airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

