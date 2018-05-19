John Cena and his ex-fiancée, Nikki Bella, were spotted strolling together in San Diego, a month after calling off their wedding.

TMZ posted a pic of the former couple on Saturday, May 19, that showed them strolling down the street holding coffee cups. Cena, 41, was dressed in a red T-shirt and black shorts while the Total Bellas star, 34, wore gray sweats and a red beanie. They were in the Mission Hills neighborhood of San Diego.

Their reunion comes just days after the Blockers star appeared on the Today show and said he wants nothing more than to reunite with Bella, who he dated for six years.

One of the issues that led them to pull the plug on their wedding was the WWE superstar saying he didn’t want to have kids, but on Monday, May 14, he told Today‘s Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb, “I still love Nicole, I would love to marry Nicole, I still would love to have a family with Nicole. It was an unfortunate set of circumstances where our relationship ended.”

He reiterated his sentiments later in the interview, saying, “I love her. I want to be with her. I want to make her my wife. I want to be the father of her children. I just want us to work.”

A source later told US Weekly that Bella was “shocked that he is saying he now wants to have kids with her … he had always resisted.”

Bella and Cena exclusively revealed to Us on April 15 that they had called off their engagement, just weeks before they were set to wed in Mexico.

