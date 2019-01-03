Off the market! Nikki Bella is moving on after ending her engagement and six-year relationship with John Cena in April 2018. Bella is dating her former Dancing With the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev, a source exclusively reveals to Us Weekly.

The professional wrestler, 35, and the ballroom dancer, 36, have been seeing each other “for a while,” the insider tells Us.

Bella appeared on the dance competition’s 25th season in 2017 and Cena, 41, also became close with Chigvintsev at the time. In fact, the Trainwreck actor once thought that the ABC star would choreograph his first dance with Bella.

“As far as dancing, I think he’s probably gonna teach me my first dance,” Cena told E! News in November 2017. “So hopefully I’ll be able to take those tips from him there.”

Bella supported Chigvintsev during Dancing With the Stars: Juniors tapings during the summer of 2018 and the pair have been spending a lot of time together since amid their busy schedules. The Russia native is currently on a national Dancing With the Stars: Live tour, but he was spotted with Bella at the farmer’s market in Studio City, California, over Christmas weekend during time off.

The new couple will also document their relationship on the upcoming fourth season of Total Bellas and the trailer, which aired on Thursday, January 3, showcases some of their dates. However, fans previously believed that the WWE star would pursue a relationship with The Bachelorette alum Peter Kraus, who she will also go on a date with in the new season.

Bella opened up to Us in December about dating again following her tumultuous split from Cena. “It’s hard being a single girl. Over the holidays, I’m really looking forward to wandering into some bars and being a single girl,” she said at the time.

Cena, for his part, exclusively told Us later that month that he is “grateful” for everything he’s learned through his breakup from the E! personality, including the “good times and bad times.”

With reporting by Brody Brown.

