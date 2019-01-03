It’s not easy to move on. John Cena still has a big place in ex-fiancée Nikki Bella’s heart. In a new trailer for Total Bellas season 4, the reality star opened up to sister Brie Bella about moving on following their split.

“It’s confusing because I’m still in love with him,” Nikki, 35, tells her twin sister.

Later in the trailer, she appears to be on a date with Artem Chigvintsev, who she was partnered with on season 25 of Dancing With the Stars. “I’m single,” she told him. After dinner, they rode off on a motorcycle together.

She also goes on a date with former Bachelorette star Peter Kraus who she tells, “I haven’t kissed another guy in 9 years,” before he leans in for a smooch.

Us Weekly broke the news that the former WWE couple had called off their engagement in April 2018. “While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another,” the pair told Us in a statement at the time.

They then tried to make their relationship work, reconciling in May. However, in July, they ended things for good.

“We tried to work on our relationship to get back to where it was in order to move forward with our wedding,” Nikki told Us at the time. “After much time and soul-searching alone, and together, we have decided to officially part ways. I had a beautiful and loving six-year relationship with a wonderful man. I have the utmost respect for John, but I know this is what’s best for me.”

Total Bellas premieres on E! Sunday, January 13, at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!