They’re back! The Dancing With the Stars: Live! tour is back and Us Weekly is exclusively revealing the cast.

Ballroom babes Hayley Erbert, Jenna Johnson, Witney Carson, Emma Slater and Britt Stewart will join pros Brandon Armstrong, Gleb Savchenko, Artem Chigvinstev, Sasha Farber and Alan Bersten on the road this winter. The 10 professional dancers stun in chic all-black ensembles in Us’ exclusive first look of their tour poster.

The ABC stars will kick off their live show on December 15 in Columbia, South Carolina, and wrap on February 17 in Orlando, Florida.

The cast news comes right as season 27 of DWTS gets into full swing. Johnson, 24, is currently partnered with Bachelor in Paradise hunk Joe Amabile. Carson, 24, is dancing alongside Disney star Milo Manheim, while Slater is partnered with The Dukes of Hazzard’s John Schneider.

Meanwhile, Armstrong is taking the stage with Tinashe and Chigvinstev, 36, is dancing with Paralympic skier Danelle Umstead. As for Farber? The 34-year-old is cha cha sliding with Mary Lou Retton, and Bersten is showing off his moves with model Alexis Ren.

Us exclusively spoke to the cast about prepping for this season, including Amabile, who revealed that he’s been doing yoga to get his body in shape! The Bachelorette alum has also been supported by his former costar and girlfriend, Kendall Long, who has been cheering him on from the audience and even crashed a recent rehearsal he had with Johnson!

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET. To purchase tickets to Dancing with the Stars: Live! go to DWTStour.com.

