Getting their groove on! Alan Bersten and Alexis Ren instantly hit it off upon meeting for the first time on Dancing With the Stars.

“What do you do?” Bersten, 24, asked Ren, 21, in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek. “I’m an influencer on social media,” she replied.

The professional dancer then teased that he’s “pretty big on social media” as well. “I don’t want to brag, but I have, like, 213,000 followers,” he boasted. “How many do you have?”

Ren laughed before revealing her impressive following. “I have about 12.7 million,” she said. Bersten quipped back, “Let’s see if you’ve got any moves.”

The professional dancer then taught the supermodel a salsa number and the twosome showed off the swing in their steps.

Us confirmed earlier this month that Ren would be partnered with Bersten for the ABC series’ 27th season. “I hope mom is watching and smiling from above,” Ren wrote in an Instagram post on September 12, honoring her late mother who died of cancer in January 2014. “Excited to be apart of @dancingabc let’s do this @alanbersten.”

Bersten is ready to hit the ground running with Ren too. “Words can’t describe how excited I am to be dancing with @alexisren on @dancingabc season 27!!!” he gushed alongside a photo with the California native via Instagram.

He later shared more snapshots of the duo in workout gear during their rehearsals.

Click here to meet the other teams competing alongside Ren and Bersten!

Dancing With the Stars season 27 premieres on ABC Monday, September 24, at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!