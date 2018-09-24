The battle of the ballroom is about to begin! Season 27 of Dancing With the Stars kicks off on Monday, September 24, and Us Weekly recently caught up with the cast to play a friendly game of “Who’s Most Likely To.” Watch above!

While the competition is fierce with former Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton and former linebacker and defensive end for the Dallas Cowboys DeMarcus Ware, the cast agrees that R&B singer Tinashe will be getting the first 10 from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli. “I would say Tinashe, she’s not messing around,” Nikki Glaser told Us. “That girl came to win and she probably will.”

So who would clap back at the judges if they don’t offer up a good score? Disney Channel star Milo Manheim says be on the lookout for Bachelor in Paradise star Joe Amabile. “He’s a really sweet guy, but he doesn’t take s—t from anyone,” Manheim, 17, told Us. “He’s not afraid to speak his mind.”

Neither is Ware, 36, since the former football pro could tackle them over a bad score. “If I feel like if it’s not fair I’ll probably say something to the judges to just let them know what’s up,” Ware told Us.

Over the course of production, viewers will often see the professional dancers and their partners form a close bond, but according to the cast they believe that Alan Bersten may get a little flirtatious with partner and model Alexis Ren. “She’s just so cute and they just have a fun flirty vibe,” Glaser, 34, told Us. “I’ve seen it happen already. I’m calling that one because I see it.”

Season 27 of Dancing With the Stars premieres on ABC Monday, September 24, at 8 p.m. ET.

