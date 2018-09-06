The ballroom awaits! Mary Lou Retton, Bobby Bones, Alexis Ren, John Schneider, DeMarcus Ware and Danelle Umstead have joined the Dancing With the Stars season 27 cast, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly.

Retton, 50, won a gold medal, two silver medals and two bronze medals while competing as a gymnast at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. She was the first-ever American woman to win gold in the all-around competition.

Bones, 38, is a radio personality best known for his self-deprecating program The Bobby Bones Show. Forbes named him “the most powerful man in country music” in 2017. He has interviewed countless musicians including Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Taylor Swift and Shania Twain.

Ren, 21, is a model who rose to fame on Instagram before appearing in Maxim and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. She has also made headlines for her personal life; she once battled an eating disorder, and her mother died from breast cancer in 2013.

Schneider, 58, starred as Beauregard “Bo” Duke in The Dukes of Hazzard series from 1979 to 1985. More recently, he appeared in Smallville and The Haves and the Have Nots. He is also a country singer.

Ware, 36, is a former NFL outside linebacker and defensive end. He played for the Dallas Cowboys from 2005 to 2013 before joining the Denver Broncos in 2014. He announced his retirement after the 2016 season.

Umstead, 46, is a Paralympic alpine skier. She competed at the Winter Paralympics in Vancouver in 2010, Sochi in 2014 and Pyeongchang in 2018. At the age of 13, she was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa, a genetic eye condition that left her blind.

The six celebrities join previously announced cast member Nancy McKeon. The Facts of Life alum, 52, is competing with pro dance partner Val Chmerkovskiy. The full cast will be revealed on Good Morning America on Wednesday, September 12.

A rep for DWTS had no comment when Us reached out.

Dancing With the Stars season 27 premieres on ABC Monday, September 24, at 8 p.m. ET.

