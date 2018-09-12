From fighting for love to fighting for the mirrorball! Joe Amabile, who found love during Bachelor in Paradise with Kendall Long, is very nervous to compete on Dancing With the Stars, the grocery store owner told Us Weekly at the Bachelor in Paradise finale taping in Los Angeles.

“I’m going to start doing some yoga. I’m very nervous,” Amabile said following the finale. “I don’t know how to dance … like, I don’t know how to dance at all. So, it’s exciting!”

He said that Dancing With the Stars is not something he’s always wanted to do, but was excited for the opportunity. The 31-year-old became a fan-favorite when first appearing on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette.

He later appeared on Bachelor in Paradise where he fell in love with Kendall Long. While they left Paradise separate – she pumped the breaks when he brought up engagement, so he bolted – she quickly realized she made a mistake following the show. After leaving Paradise, the two reunited.

“It didn’t end the best [on the show], but it ended up working out,” he told Us after the finale. “We just like being together. It feels right.”

Long, 26, also lives in Los Angeles where DWTS films. However, they haven’t had the moving in conversation just yet.

“We haven’t discussed that yet, but I’m sure we’ll be staying pretty close to each other, if we don’t move in,” he told Us. “I don’t know if we’re going to move in right away, but we’re going to figure things out. It’s a lot easier now that I’m in L.A., as opposed to being in Chicago.”

Dancing With the Stars premieres on ABC Monday, September 24, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Emily Marcus

