Welcome to Dancing With the Stars, Grocery Store Joe! During the Tuesday, September 11, Bachelor in Paradise finale, ABC announced that Joe Amabile would be joining the season 27 cast.

Amabile, 31, first appeared on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette and quickly became a fan favorite. He went on to appear on Bachelor in Paradise. However, after finding what seemed like love with Kendall Long, he abruptly left during the Monday, September 10, episode, after she put her guard up when he expressed he was ready to get engaged.

However, following the show’s wrap, the pair got back together and revealed the news during the finale. When landing back home, she immediately realized she wanted to be with him and flew to Chicago to see him.

“Watching it back has been really, extremely difficult,” Long, 26, admitted to Us at the finale. “It’s very overwhelming.”

While Amabile says that the pair “haven’t discussed” moving in together, they do plan on “staying pretty close.”

“I don’t know if we’re going to move in right away, but we’re going to figure things out,” he told Us. “I trust Kendall. I’m happy with her. I trust her … I like when she gets mad and she puts that face on. Her mad face makes me laugh!”

Long and Amabile will most likely be spending much more time together during his time on Dancing With the Stars since she is from Los Angeles where the show films.

Us Weekly previously reported that Tinashe, Evanna Lynch, Nancy McKeon, Mary Lou Retton, Bobby Bones, Alexis Ren, John Schneider, DeMarcus Ware, Danelle Umstead and Juan Pablo Di Paceare also set to join the cast.



The full cast of season 27 will be announced on Good Morning America on Wednesday, September 12.

Dancing With the Stars premieres on ABC Monday, September 24, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Emily Marcus

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!