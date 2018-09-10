Putting on their dancing shoes! Tinashe and Evanna Lynch will compete on Dancing With the Stars season 27, sources confirm exclusively to Us Weekly.

Tinashe, 25, rose to fame in 2014 when her debut single “2 On” landed at No. 24 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. She also had a recurring role on the former CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men. The singer, who has been linked to Calvin Harris and Kendall Jenner’s beau Ben Simmons, accused the NBA pro of texting her while at a club with the reality star earlier this year.

“He’s texting me,” Tinashe told TMZ in July. “What the hell? What is he doing? What an idiot!”

Lynch, meanwhile, is best known for her role as Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter film franchise. The 27-year-old appeared in the last four films in the series: Harry Potter and the Order of Phoenix, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 and Part 2.

The Irish actress’ other credits include the 2015 film My Name Is Emily and a guest appearance in the Sky1 TV series Sinbad.

Us Weekly previously revealed Nancy McKeon, Mary Lou Retton, Bobby Bones, Alexis Ren, John Schneider, DeMarcus Ware, Danelle Umstead and Juan Pablo Di Pace are also part of the cast.

The full cast of DWTS season 27 will be announced on Good Morning America on Wednesday, September 12. A rep for the series had no comment when Us reached out.

Dancing With the Stars season 27 premieres on ABC Monday, September 24, at 8 p.m. ET.

