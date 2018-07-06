Shady man? Tinashe claimed ex-boyfriend Ben Simmons was texting her while at a club with Kendall Jenner.

The 25-year-old singer bumped into the couple at Delilah in West Hollywood on Thursday, July 5, but the threesome didn’t stay long, according to TMZ. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the basketball player exited the club first, with Tinashe leaving just moments later.

Then, the musician accused her ex of texting her while he was inside Delilah with Jenner. “He’s texting me,” Tinashe told TMZ. “What the hell? What is he doing? What an idiot!”

Tinashe’s relationship with Simmons, 21, was short-lived. The pair only dated from March until May of this year, with some — including her brother in a since-deleted tweet — accusing the athlete of cheating on the “2 On” singer with Jenner, 22.

Us Weekly confirmed on May 30 that the model is dating the NBA player, though the relationship is not serious.

After Jenner was spotted making out with Anwar Hadid on June 4, a source told Us: “She’s being young and having fun. There’s no pretense to anything and no label on her and Ben. She’s just living life with no commitments.”

The reality star and the Philadelphia 76ers point guard spent the 4th of July together at her sister Khloé Kardashian’s backyard party. The pair were spotted getting cozy in videos posted to the Revenge Body host’s Instagram.

“They are pretty inseparable at the moment and are still going really strong,” an insider told Us earlier this week. “[They] are dating and exclusive, though not ‘official.’”

