Girls just wanna have fun — and Kendall Jenner is no exception! The model is “still casually seeing Ben Simmons,” a source close to Jenner tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“She’s being young and having fun,” the source says. “There’s no pretense to anything and no label on her and Ben. She’s just living life with no commitments.”

Jenner, 22, and the Philadelphia 76ers point guard, 21, were first spotted together in mid-May. A source told Us at the time that the pair are dating, while another insider countered that the relationship wasn’t serious yet.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Simmons continued to step out together in the weeks that followed. They went on a double date with Jordyn Woods, who is best friends with Kendall’s sister Kylie Jenner, and Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles on May 30. Kendall and Simmons then hit up Hyde Sunset Kitchen + Cocktails before heading to the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills hotel with an overnight bag.

But on June 4, Kendall was spotted kissing Gigi and Bella Hadid’s younger brother, Anwar Hadid, after the CFDA Fashion Awards in NYC. The 18-year-old had been dating Nicola Peltz since December 2016, but multiple sources told Us that the couple quietly called it quits. Less than a week later, Kendall and Simmons reunited in Los Angeles.

The reality star, who previously dated rapper A$AP Rocky and NBA star Blake Griffin, started seeing Simmons soon after his breakup with Tinashe. The “2 On” singer’s brother Kudzai Kachingwe slammed the athlete on Twitter on May 29 and accused him of cheating on Tinashe with Kendall.

