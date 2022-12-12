Strutting her stuff! Since kicking off her modeling career at just 14 years old, Kendall Jenner has become one of fashion’s most sought after runway stars.
Fans first learned of Jenner’s interest in modeling during season 4 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. After expressing interest, Jenner’s older sister, Kim Kardashian, took her to walking lessons before the 818 Tequila founder signed with Wilhelmina Models in 2009. From there, Jenner booked her first gig with Forever 21 and appeared on the cover of American Cheerleader magazine in 2012.
The TV personality made her catwalk debut in Sherri Hill’s spring 2012 runway show during New York Fashion Week. “OMGGGG just finished my first ever runway show for @SherriHill,” Jenner tweeted at the time, adding the hashtags “#amazing #imaddictedtorunway!”
She hit an even bigger milestone in 2014 when she sashayed in the Marc Jacobs fall/winter show and was a must-see in a completely see-through sweater teamed with cropped pants and booties. In September 2022, Jenner opened up about the major moment, telling Vogue in an episode of the magazine’s “Life in Looks” series that she felt super “comfortable” despite her breasts being captured in the nipple-baring ensemble.
“I remember getting a call from my agent saying that Marc wanted to put me in this kind of sheer top, and I was like, ‘I’m game. I don’t mind. I’m all good with the nipple,'” the Hulu star said. “I was pretty chill even though my boobies were out. It didn’t make me any more nervous. I genuinely was just like, ‘Dope, whatever they want, it’s their vision, let’s do it.’ So, I was completely comfortable.”
Since then, Jenner has walked for Givenchy, Donna Karan, Tommy Hilfiger, Fendi, Balmain, Chanel, Michael Kors, Versace, Ralph Lauren and more. She became the highest paid supermodel in 2017 and has maintained the title for several years.
The California native conquered another major fashion moment in February 2022 when she walked in Prada’s fall/winter 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week, which was documented in season 2 of The Kardashians. For the big day, Jenner dyed her signature brunette locks red and strutted down the aisle in a feather-adorned puffer coat and a sparkly skirt.
Despite so many career highs, Jenner also experienced her fair share of career lows. “There was a long period of time, I’d say the core five years of it, that I was extremely overworked,” she said during a September 2022 episode of the “On Purpose” podcast.
Jenner continued: “[I wasn’t] my happiest — not because I wasn’t doing what I loved, but just because I was overwhelmed and I felt like I was saying ‘yes’ to everything because I felt really, really grateful and really honored to be in the position. So, I was always saying ‘yes’ and it just took a lot out of me to the point where I just wasn’t happy anymore. And so, I had to set those boundaries for myself.”
She explained that she’s since learned to say “no” and can now “show up better for myself and I can show up a better person for the people that get to be around me that day and that I work with on that day.”
Keep scrolling to see Kendall Jenner’s best runway moments:

Courreges Fall/Winter 2022
She donned a sexy black cutout dress atop black pants during Paris Fashion Week in March 2022.
Prada Fall/Winter 2022
Jenner turned heads in a belted puffer coat and a lace skirt during Paris Fashion Week in March 2022.
Versace Fall/Winter 2020
The former E! star rocked a metallic silver mini dress during Milan Fashion Week in February 2020.
Versace Fall/Winter 2020
Jenner wore a green cardigan atop a button-up shirt and a leather skirt during Milan Fashion Week in February 2020.
Burberry Fall/Winter 2020
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum walked down the runway in a plaid corset dress that was teamed with a white bubble skirt during London Fashion Week in February 2020.
Tom Ford Fall/Winter 2020
She brought the drama in a see-through lace dress in Los Angeles in February 2020.
Versace Spring/Summer 2020
Jenner wore a flirty black romper during Milan Fashion Week in September 2019.
Burberry Spring/Summer 2020
She rocked a fringe skirt during London Fashion Week in September 2019.
Versace Spring/Summer 2019
She wore a minidress in a classic Versace print with matching over-the-knee boots and a small handbag as she walked the runway at Milan Fashion Week on June 16.
Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2018
The model walked the runway in a fitted one-shoulder, black gown with a pixie cut wing that resembled her mom, Kris Jenner's hairstyle on September 6.
Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2017
On September 14, she strutted alongside Bella Hadid in a white button-down shirt and a pair of black pinstripe straight-leg pants cinched with a huge leather belt. A puffy-sleeved black leather jacket and a huge black and gold bib necklace topped the Western-inspired look.
Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2017
Florals for spring? Groundbreaking! On September 14, she stunned in a deep V-neck, blouson-sleeved midi dress printed with brown, tan, white and blue blooms along with huge white floral-shaped stud earrings.
Alexander Wang Spring/Summer 2017
The Vogue September 2016 cover girl killed it in a strappy black wraparound bralette and a white and purple sequined wrap skirt as younger sister Kylie watched on September 10.
Givenchy Menswear Spring/Summer 2017
Short story: To complement her ebony and ivory two-toned one-shouldered gown, Jenner wore her hair slicked into a 1920-style faux bob on June 23.
Fendi Fall/Winter 2016
For the Italian fashion house’s 90th anniversary show on July 7, Jenner walked on water at Rome’s Trevi Fountain in a navy blue velvet coat and burgundy lace-up booties.
Fendi Fall/Winter 2016
Her second look consisted of a gauzy empire waist maxi dress embroidered with floral appliqués and another pair of lace-up booties.
Chanel Fall/Winter 2016
Wrapping up Paris Fashion Week, Jenner walked the runway at the Chanel show in a blush ensemble on March 8.
Elie Saab Fall/Winter 2016
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star embraced her inner Victorian queen in a gorgeously embellished black lace dress at the Elie Saab show on March 5 in Paris.
Christian Dior Fall/Winter 2016
Jenner did her best flapper in a fur-topped black mini with a slicked-back 'do on the Dior runway in Paris on March 4.
Balmain Fall/Winter 2016
The Balmain devotee modeled a top-to-bottom silver ensemble by the French fashion house on March 3 in Paris. While Jenner went blonde for the runway, best friend Gigi Hadid, a natural blonde, rocked brunette tresses.
Fendi Fall/Winter 2016
Jenner wore a fur coat with mint accents and matching mint pants at the Fendi show in Milan on February 25.
Marc Jacobs Fall/Winter 2016
Feather fashion! Jenner walked in Marc Jacobs' star-studded Fall 2016 show followed directly by Lady Gaga on February 18. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star towered in lace-up platform boots and a striking feather-topped coat.
Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2016
The catwalker went metallic for the Michael Kors Fall 2016 runway show in NYC on February 17, rocking a silver dress with sheer panels and floral appliqués and matching shoes.
Vera Wang Fall/Winter 2016
Buckled up! Jenner rocked this black and white two-piece ensemble with buckle strap details over a high-necked, collared shirt at the Fall 2016 Vera Wang show on February 16.
Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2016
Kylie's big sister partied with fellow models Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss and Lily Aldridge at the energetic Fall 2016 Diane von Furstenberg NYFW presentation on February 14.
Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2016
Show time! Ever the busy New York Fashion Week bee, Kendall Jenner walked in four of the semi-annual event's Spring 2016 shows, including Marc Jacobs' big-screen-themed closer on September 17, 2015.
Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2016
One of the industry's top-earning models, Jenner was choosier with the September 2015 shows she participated in. She wore this all-black ensemble with oversize leather accessories while strutting her stuff at the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2016 show on September 16, 2015.
Diane von Furstenberg Spring/Summer 2016
Flirty! Proving her chameleon-like looks can go from stark industrial vibes to frilly and fun in a matter of minutes, Jenner walked the Diane von Furstenberg runway in a flowy white and gold romper with her hair in soft, Hollywood curls. Model friends Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, and Karlie Kloss joined her on the catwalk on September 13, 2015.
Givenchy Spring/Summer 2016
The Estée Lauder brand ambassador was a feature of Givenchy's star-studded runway show, which was attended by the likes of her half-sister Kim Kardashian, Nicki Minaj, Amanda Seyfried, Anna Wintour, Ciara and brother-in-law Kanye West on September 11, 2015. She sashayed her way down the concrete aisle in a white tunic top with her hair slicked back and her eyebrows completely bleached.
Marc Jacobs Fall/Winter 2015
Ghost protocol! Kris Jenner's second-youngest daughter strutted her stuff in a retro, rose-print ensemble on February 19, in NYC. However, the real focus was on her washed-out skin, teamed with a modern take on a '50s pompadour.
Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2015
Purple princess! Walking in the first ODLR show since the designer's passing (now headed by Peter Copping), Jenner embodied elegance in an embellished eggplant ball gown in the Big Apple on February 17.
Donna Karan New York F/W 2015
Going Old Hollywood glam, Jenner stomped the runway in a layered LBD, sheer tights and sandals. Her hair was parted and slicked to one side on February 16 in Manhattan.
Alexander Wang Fall/Winter 2015
Just a little creepy! On February 14, in NYC, the Instagram queen channeled her inner goth girl in a fringed dress and buckled platform boots, with hair worthy of a supporting role in The Ring.
Sonia Rykiel Spring/Summer 2015
Dare to go bare! Kim Kardashian's half-sister barely flinched when she had to wear a risqué crisscross top for the Sonia Rykiel show during Paris Fashion Week on September 29. The star blended in with the other models, wearing a sheer black skirt with layers of ruffles.
Chanel Spring/Summer 2015
The star donned one of Karl Lagerfeld’s unique creations — a boxy white dress with black striped patterns — for the Chanel runway show on September 30, at Paris Fashion Week.
Givenchy Spring/Summer 2015
Army of one! Jenner looked ready for battle for the Givenchy fashion show on September 28, in Paris. She sported sleek hair and an all-black ensemble with thigh-grazing boots.
Balmain Spring/Summer 2015
Doesn't get any hotter than this! Jenner sizzled in a black Balmain dress with boxy cutouts in Paris on September 25.
Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2015
The Dolce & Gabbana runway show was one of the model’s biggest highlights to date. The star closed out the show in a white button-up top and strawberry-hued hot pants on September 21 in Milan.
Emilio Pucci Spring/Summer 2015
So ethereal and chic! Jenner looked the part of a well-dressed hippie in a brightly colored maxi dress for the Emilio Pucci show on September 20, in Milan.
Ports 1961 Spring/Summer 2015
White-hot! Jenner bared a peek of her toned abs in a sheer white top and matching pants for the Ports 1961 show on September 18.
Fendi Spring/Summer 2015
Catwalk queen! Jenner sported a baggy pair of suede cropped pants and a white sleeveless top with a bold print for the Fendi runway show on September 18, in Milan.
Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2015
You under there? Kylie's older sister wore a shaggy black wig with long bangs for the Marc Jacobs show on September 11 in New York.
Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2015
Life’s a beach! Jenner looked sexy in a red swimsuit covered in stars for the Tommy Hilfiger show on September 8, in New York.
Donna Karan Spring/Summer 2015
Jenner rocked the runway in a bold red boatneck top and a full skirt with an eye-catching print for the Donna Karan show on September 8 in New York.
Diane von Furstenberg Spring/Summer 2015
Walking with the best! Jenner held her own, walking with the legendary Naomi Campbell, during the Diane von Furstenberg runway show on September 7, in New York. The rising star recalled the hesitation she faced becoming a model to Teen Vogue in February 2014. "People didn't want to take a chance on me, I think because I was sort of known," Jenner said.
Givenchy Fall/Winter 2014
The reality star was focused at the Givenchy runway show in Paris, wearing a leather snakeskin top with a black sheer maxi skirt on September 28. She explained how hard it was to break into the field to Love magazine in July 2014. "What I have has almost worked against me. I had to work even harder to get where I wanted because people didn't take me seriously as a model," she said.
Marc Jacobs Fall/Winter 2014
The blossoming model made her highly anticipated debut for the Marc Jacobs during Mercedes-Benz New York Fashion Week on February 14. Jenner looked out of this world, going braless in a plunging sheer top paired with brown riding pants.