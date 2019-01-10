Anxiety. You know the feeling. And as it turns out, so do many celebrities. More and more frequently, brave stars like Anne Hathaway, Kendall Jenner and Stephen Colbert are opening up about one of the biggest mental health struggles of our time — whether they have anxiety disorder, social anxiety, suffer panic attacks or just relate to others who often find themselves feeling unduly stressed, anxious or nervous.

Besides destigmatizing the condition, their voices help with something else: finding solutions for the suffering. Keep scrolling to find out what methods A-listers enlist to help relax their emotions, from self-care hacks to working out to talk therapy to prescription medications and calming rituals.