Getting real. Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska admitted she’s been having “severe anxiety attacks” in the wake of her third child’s birth.

“Around six months postpartum, I started experiencing some — I would say — pretty severe anxiety attacks,” she told E! News in a story posted on Monday, May 6. “I think it was a mixture of postpartum and the robbery. I think it was a mixture of a lot of things.”

The MTV personality, 27, welcomed her third child, daughter Layne, in August 2018 (Houska also shares daughter Aubree, 9, with ex Adam Lind, and Watson, 2, with husband Cole DeBoer, 31).

Eight months later, the reality star revealed on the April 22 episode of her hit show that her home was burglarized while the family was on vacation in Colorado.

“We realized our house was broken into while we were gone,” she said in the episode. “It’s been over a week now and I’m still shaken up.”

Houska, who said she is “definitely feeling better,” told E! that though she also felt some anxiety after the birth of her first two kids, “This seemed different from the others.”

“I think it’s really common and it’s not something a lot of women talk about,” she added. “I thought it was important to bring it up on the show.”

Still, the experience hasn’t made her shy away from wanting more kids: In fact, Houska told fans in a Q&A Instagram Story session in February that she and her husband would like to add a fourth child to their brood, albeit with some birthing stipulations.

“We do [want another baby],” she wrote. “I don’t think I would do a home birth, but I would love to try a water birth at the hospital with my next.”

She certainly has a strong support system in her spouse: “[Cole] is definitely patient and sweet and understanding so I’m very lucky and I hope others can have someone who supports them like he has for me,” she told E!

The twosome, who wed in a romantic ceremony in October 2016, met at a gas station and began dating in August 2014.

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

