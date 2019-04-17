It was love at first sight for Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer when they met at a gas station in South Dakota in 2014.

Years before she met Cole, however, Chelsea was a single mother of daughter Aubree, whom she shared with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind. While the Teen Mom 2 star often went back to her ex, she called things off for good with Adam after falling for Cole.

“Honestly, there’s just no one that I’ve met that’s so respectful and just nice and I trust him, which is a big deal, because it’s hard for me to trust people or guys, mostly,” Chelsea gushed to Us Weekly about her love in July 2015. “And he’s so sweet, kind of like old-fashioned gentleman type of guy.”

After tying the knot in October 2016, Chelsea and Cole started a family of their own. The aesthetician gave birth to their son, Waston Cole, in January 2017. Less than two years later, they became a family of five when Chelsea and Cole welcomed daughter Layne on her 27th birthday.

Chelsea gushed about life as a mother of three in February 2019.

“I feel like [Layne] is like Cole. I think Aubree is like me and Watson and Layne are like Cole,” she told E! News at the time about her youngest daughter. ”She’s very laid back. She’s easy, she’s smiley, she’s chill, very chill.”

The reality star also gave credit to Aubree and her husband.

“Having Aubree’s help has been amazing. She loves helping. She plays with her brother when I need her to,” Chelsea told the outlet. “I mean, Cole is just great all around. I’m more of the laid-back parent and he’s definitely more paranoid and worried all the time, which is funny because it’s usually the mom, but I mean, he’s so helpful. He changes diapers. He gets in there. He does it all.”

Scroll through for Chelsea and Cole’s relationship timeline: