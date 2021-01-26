Another one! Chelsea Houska gave birth to her fourth child on Monday, January 25.

“She decided she wanted to share a birthday with her big brother, Watson, and surprised us by coming last night,” the former reality star, 29, captioned her daughter Walker June’s Instagram debut.

The South Dakota native became a mom in 29 when she and her then-boyfriend, Adam Lind, welcomed daughter Aubree, now 11. Following their split, the reality star moved on with Cole DeBoer, and she also shares Watson, 3, and Layne, 2, with the traffic control specialist, 32.

The couple announced in August that they were expecting their third child together. “One more DeBoer!” Houska captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. “Coming early 2021.”

DeBoer added with a post of his own: “The Grand Finale (we think.) Baby No. 4.”

Later that same week, the former MTV personalities used confetti cannons to reveal the sex of their upcoming arrival. “BABY GIRL!!!!” DeBoer gushed via Instagram. “So in love.”

As the Teen Mom 2 alum continued documenting her baby bump progress on social media, she and her husband were hard at work building a farmhouse for their future family of six.

“Holy crap. We are so excited for this journey,” the former esthetician captioned an Instagram family photo in March. “We don’t know much about building a house, BUT I have been preparing for this for years if you count Pinteresting and allllll the farmhouse Instagram pages I follow.”

The couple tied the knot in October 2016 and recently celebrated their fourth anniversary.

“To say I am grateful would be an understatement, I am beyond grateful to have you as my wife,” DeBoer wrote alongside throwback wedding photos in October. “The one who has to put up with me, the one who loves me for me, the one who I can always truly count/lean on, the one with so much love and joy in her heart, the one who puts everyone else first, the one who gives our children and myself such an amazing life, the one who brings all the love and joy to my heart and this crazy family!”

As for Houska, the 16 and Pregnant alum shared a selfie via Instagram at the time, writing, “You are the most incredible and kind person and I am SO proud to be your wife.”