Dream home! Pregnant Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer are giving their fans an inside glimpse into their custom farmhouse build.

“Holy crap. We are so excited for this journey,” the Teen Mom 2 star, 29, captioned her and her husband’s March reveal. “We don’t know much about building a house, BUT I have been preparing for this for years if you count Pinteresting and allllll the farmhouse Instagram pages I follow.”

The South Dakota native and DeBoer, 32, documented every step of the process, from laying the foundation and picking out interior finishes to painting and putting in stairs.

The beautician opened up in May about the “compromises” she and the traffic control specialist had to make, explaining, “Things that Cole was set on … we went with his idea. Things I was dead set on, we went with mine. Compromise the s–t out of things.”

Houska added at the time: “We went into everything having an idea of what we wanted, but we also both had an open mind. There were a couple times we went in to an appointment with a vision and came out with something completely different (and awesome!) Other times we went in knowing what we wanted and got exactly that.”

While working on their future home, the couple announced that they are expecting their third child together, Houska’s fourth.

“One more DeBoer,” the former softball player, who shares Watson, 3, and Layne, 2, with DeBoer, and Aubree, 10, with her ex-boyfriend Adam Lind, captioned an August photo of their names written on wood. “Coming early 2021.”

Later that same week, the pair used confetti cannons to reveal that they have another baby girl on the way.

While the MTV personality has found herself under fire for having such a big family, the hate “cracks” Houska up, she told Entertainment Tonight that same month.

“There’s always the comments that are like, ‘She’s pregnant again?’” she explained to the outlet. “I think a lot of people still consider or think of us as being these young or teen moms. I was like, ‘I mean, I’m married.’ … People just don’t realize that we are almost 30, I think, and married, and we’re not teenagers anymore.”

Keep scrolling to see their family home-in-the-making, from a dirt lot to the final stages.