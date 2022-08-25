Focusing on herself. Kendall Jenner has opened up about her struggle with anxiety over the years, revealing how she’s worked to keep her mental health in balance.

“I have struggled with anxiety for years and it can have good and bad days,” the Kardashians star told Vogue in an August 2022 interview. “If I need to wind down, I really make a point to take 15 minutes to meditate to settle my anxiety so I can get a good night’s rest.”

Jenner revealed that she tries to “drink tea and relax by reading a book” or writing in her journal to try and curb the insomnia she suffers during the late hours.

The influencer, who joined her family’s first reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, in 2007, has often been vocal about the mental health challenges she faced after being thrust into the spotlight and working non-stop as a fashion model.

Speaking with i-D magazine in February 2022, the Hulu star noted that she still struggles with panic attacks, depression and feelings of anxiety, but began keeping a journal as a coping mechanism.

“It’s important to have a space that’s just for you where you can let out your happiness. Your anger, frustrations, and stress, the things that are freaking you out, the things that are making you happy and even just ideas,” she told the publication, adding that her journal was an “old-fashioned” diary she locks and puts away when she’s not using it.

In addition to writing out her feelings, the 818 Tequila founder also makes time for reading. “I was having a panic attack two nights ago, and I was just like, ‘Oh, but you know what? I’m just going to pick up this book and try to forget,'” she said, adding that she’s in the midst of reading Colleen Hoover‘s It Ends With Us.

In addition to talking about her experience and sharing her troubles on TV, Jenner has also opened up on social media. The reality star often posts calming photos or videos with captions that encourage her followers to engage in mindfulness practices along with her.

“I’ve had some down time these last couple days and sometimes I find it hard to wind down,” Jenner shared via a carousel of Instagram videos and images of her self-care tools in June 2022. She listed a series of activities that “help me be more present and quiet my mind.”

Her favorites include “workouts/ nature walks, being with my animal children, meditation/ my sound bowls :), journaling” and “organizing.” She went on to encourage her fans to find the rituals that speak to them. (Jenner has two dogs, Pyro and Mew, as well as a snake named Son.)

Scroll down to see everything Jenner has said about her mental health and how she copes:

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.