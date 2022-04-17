Inside Kendall Jenner’s 818 Party: Kylie's Night Out, Justin and Hailey's PDA

Mom’s night out. Kylie Jenner attended sister Kendall Jenner‘s 818 Tequila party on Friday April 15, where she met up with some of her besties — including Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) — to kick off Coachella weekend.

“Kylie was dancing with bestie Stas [Karanikolaou] and happy to be out with Kendall and friends,” an eyewitness tells Us Weekly exclusively.

Kendall, 26, hosted the party for her brand with Zack Bia (who also served as DJ), John Terzian and other friends. The invite-only event was hosted in La Quinta, California, at the 39-acre Merv Griffin Estate, where 818 Tequila is the official spirit partner for the weekend.

It was a rare night out for the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, has been a homebody since the birth of her new baby boy in February. (The little one’s name has not yet been revealed since Kylie and Travis Scott announced that Wolf was no longer the moniker they’d use.)

While celebrating at the 13-bedroom compound, the young mom got a chance to catch up with her pals, including Karanikolaou, Jaden Smith, Fai Khadra and Harry Hudson in addition to the Biebers.

The “Peaches” singer was a surprise performer on the first night of the 2022 Coachella Valley Arts and Music Festival in Indio, California, just a few miles from La Quinta. After joining Daniel Caesar on stage, Justin and Hailey headed to Kendall’s party.

“Justin and Hailey were cute,” the insider tells Us, noting that they were seen “dancing to tunes” and “kept by each other’s sides” for most of the night. The husband and wife were also seen sharing a kiss.

Don’t expect many photos from the event, though. The ultra-private affair had no official photographers.

Kylie and Kendall, however, were sure to share a few snaps via their Instagram stories. The younger sister gushed over the mini bottles of her sibling’s alcohol. The runway model shared a short video of the Life of Kylie star kissing a bottle of 818 Tequila Añejo and later posted another quick clip of Bia and Terzian at the DJ booth.

The makeup mogul’s night out comes one month after she attended the Sunny Vodka Launch Party in Los Angeles in support of her friend Karanikolaou. “[Kylie] looked fantastic and was in great spirits,” an eyewitness told Us after the March 16 party.

One month later, Kylie’s schedule is jam-packed with way more than a party appearance. The Kardashian-Jenner clan had a big weekend after the premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians on Thursday, April 14. Not only were they supporting Kendall’s tequila and enjoying sets at Coachella, but Kris Jenner also planned a family Easter celebration. The momager, 66, had tables full of food for her loved ones and plenty of holiday-themed arts and crafts for her 10 grandchildren.

Reporting by Diana Cooper

