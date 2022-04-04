Getting better. Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) attended the 2022 Grammy Awards alongside her husband, Justin Bieber, less than one month after being hospitalized due to a blood clot on her brain.

The “Yummy” singer, 28, and the model, 25, arrived at the ceremony on Sunday, April 3, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas hand-in-hand and kept close as they made their way down the red carpet. The couple took a relaxed approach to their Grammys ensembles, with Justin wearing an oversized suit jacket and pink beanie. Hailey, meanwhile, wore a simple, strapless Saint Laurent gown paired with a loose braid.

The Arizona native revealed on March 12 that she received medical attention two days prior after experiencing “stroke-like symptoms” that affected her movement. “They found I had suffered a very small blood clot in my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours,” Hailey shared via her Instagram Story at the time.

Though Stephen Baldwin‘s daughter described the incident as “one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through,” she was able to recover quickly and return home. “I’m so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!” Hailey continued in her upload. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love.”

Justin — who is nominated for eight Grammys at the 2022 ceremony, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year for “Peaches” — spoke out about the “really scary” situation during a concert in Denver on March 16. “It’s kind of crazy how life randomly throws you curveballs. You can’t really control much,” he told the crowd between songs . “Most of you probably know or have seen the news about my wife … but she’s OK, she’s good, she’s strong.”

He continued: “It’s been scary, you know, it’s been really scary. But I know for a fact that God has her in the palms of his hands, and that’s a good thing.”

In the days following Hailey’s hospitalization, the couple have leaned on one another for support. “Justin has been worried sick,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly last month, adding that the “Love Yourself” singer was “spending every moment” with his wife as she recovered. “[He] feels very out of control of the situation.”

Just three days after her health scare, Hailey was spotted at Justin’s concert in Salt Lake City. Sharing videos from the March 13 show via her Instagram Story, the former Drop the Mic host sang along to her husband’s hit single “Love Yourself” while dancing in the audience alongside friend Tyrell Hampton.

The couple dated on and off before officially getting back together in June 2018. One month later, the pop star announced that he and Hailey were engaged and Us confirmed that they secretly tied the knot in September 2018. The pair celebrated their first wedding anniversary with a star-studded wedding in South Carolina.